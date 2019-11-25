Photo gallery: Panthers versus Pirates
Cumberland Gap High School hosted Washburn for three games of basketball. The junior varsity Panther boy’s team won 75-19 and the varsity girl’s team won 58-34. The final game featured the varsity Panthers and they took the win by the final score of 67-43. Here are some photos from the home opening game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
