November 27, 2019

The Historic Speedwell Academy will open its doors to the public during the holiday season with four special days of a holly-jolly Christmas in memory of yesteryear. The open house will be held on Dec. 7-8 and again on Dec. 14-15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Come out and sip some cider, sit by the fireplace and explore how school was conducted during the early days of our county.

Historic Speedwell Academy holds Open House

By Jan Runions

Published 12:05 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2019

