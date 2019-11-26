Historic Speedwell Academy holds Open House
Photo submitted
The Historic Speedwell Academy will open its doors to the public during the holiday season with four special days of a holly-jolly Christmas in memory of yesteryear. The open house will be held on Dec. 7-8 and again on Dec. 14-15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Come out and sip some cider, sit by the fireplace and explore how school was conducted during the early days of our county.
