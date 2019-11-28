Commercial Bank acquires First National Bank and Trust

Commercial BancGroup, Inc., holding company of Commercial Bank based in Harrogate, Tenn., has announced plans to purchase First National Bank and Trust, in London, with its four branch locations in London and Corbin. The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter 2020 pending regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

The proposed transaction will create one of the largest community banks headquartered in the region, based on financial data from Sept. 30. On a pro-forma basis as of Sept. 30, the combined company will have assets of approximately $1.54 billion, deposits of $1.25 billion, gross loans of $1.17 billion and operate 31 branches throughout east Tennessee and southeast Kentucky. This transaction greatly strengthens and compliments Commercial Bank’s existing deposit market share in southeast Kentucky by adding approximately $177 million in deposits.

“We are excited to add First National Bank to our Commercial Bank family. We have been serving east Tennessee and southeast Kentucky for more than 40 years, so we not only understand customer needs, but also have proven a commitment to serve the community and help improve the lives of the people, families and businesses that make the area great,” said Terry Lee, CEO of Commercial Bank.

“An added benefit is that we will bring that love of community to London and offer technologies, products and services that will help those new customers thrive and grow. We stand behind our mission: to create positive experiences for every customer, every day. With that, the name of the bank will change, but you will still have friendly familiar faces waiting to serve you at your favorite branch.”

Commercial Bank, a family-owned community bank, is a private-leading financial institution with the services, capabilities and resources of regional and national banks without the bureaucracy.

“We make local decisions, by local people to benefit the communities we serve,” Lee said. “With this addition, Commercial Bank will be able to serve more people throughout an expanded branch network with the experience, knowledge and dedication for which the bank is known.”

“We are proud to partner with Commercial Bank and believe the merger is an excellent fit for our customers, employees and shareholders,” said Randell Brewer, Chairman of the Board of FNBT. “We believe this combination will better align our resources, enhance our financial strength and expand our product offerings and technology solutions, all while allowing us to remain actively involved in our communities.”

