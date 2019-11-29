Cumberland Gap sweeps Hancock in varsity play

Cumberland Gap High School welcomed Hancock County onto campus, November 26 for basketball action.

During the varsity girls game it was Emma Brooks scoring 14 and Kayli Hinckley dropping in 10 to lead the Lady Panthers to a 63-30 victory over the Lady Indians.

They led 21-8 at the half and never looked back. Also scoring for the Lady Panthers were Kyle Fultz with nine, Presley Cole with seven, Abigail Garner and Nevaeh Kerns both with six, Halie Green and Jaden Brock with five each, Kerry Dixon with three, Abbie Fultz with two and Jaylee Muse with one point. Leading the Lady Indians was Reagan Collins with nine points.

The Panthers took the floor to play the Indians next and it was 46-29 victory for the home team. Nate Fuson led the charge with 15 points and Jake Templin had eight. Holdin McDaniel had seven, Jaden Schertz had six, Caden Brunsma dropped in four and four others scored two points each including Dylan Ellison, Clint Crockett, Brennan Murphy and Elijah Lawson. The Panthers led at the half 32-16. Leading the Indians was Hunter Hatfield with 12.