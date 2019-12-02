PVEC observes Day of Service

Powell Valley Electric Cooperative (PVEC) employees spent some quality time recently preparing over 500 care bags for distribution to those living inside county nursing homes as part of the Tennessee Electric Co-op Day of Service. Cooperative representatives traveled throughout Claiborne County, meeting with nursing home personnel as they handed off the bounty of bags for the residents.

“We have a mission to improve life in the communities we serve, and that mission goes far beyond simply keeping the lights on,” said Randell Meyers, general manager of Powell Valley Electric Cooperative. “Our employees call northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia home, too, and they were excited to give back to the communities that they love.”

The Tennessee Electric Co-op Day of Service is coordinated by the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association. As part of the 2019 installment of this annual event, 28 separate community service projects were completed by more than 450 electric co-op employees from across the state, who devoted more than 1,000 volunteer hours to this special event.

In the three years that this program has been in effect, more than 1,200 co-op employees have volunteered 3,100 hours to complete 75 community projects.

Powell Valley Electric Cooperative is a consumer-owned, not-for-profit electric utility that provides safe, reliable and affordable energy to more than 32,000 meters in Scott, Lee and Wise counties in Virginia and Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Grainger and Union counties in Tennessee. Learn more about Powell Valley Electric Cooperative at pve.coop.