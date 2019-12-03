H.Y. teacher arrested on sexual exploitation charges

A Claiborne County teacher was arrested Tuesday after police say he was involved in sending and receiving sexually explicit photos from a 13-year-old student.

Aaron James Ellison, of Harrogate, was charged with 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct. He is a teacher at H.Y. Livesay Middle School.

According to reports, Ellison solicited five images sexual in nature from a 13-year-old girl between August and November. He also allegedly sent 11 sexually explicit images of himself to the girl, according to the arrest warrant.

According to a statement made to WATE, “Claiborne County Schools were made aware of the arrest of Aaron Ellison based on charges related to a student. Though we understand all criminal suspects are presumed innocent, we take these charges very seriously, especially since they center on a Claiborne County student.”

Ellison has been suspended without pay.

According to reports from WRIL, Ellison was arraigned before noon on Tuesday and given a $100,000 signature bond, which was later posted.