Let’s go to a turkey shoot!

Torrential rains have done some major damage to Young’s Chapel Church, leaving rotting floors from three individual flooding incidents just this year. Built in 1947, the structure has seen its share of water damage resulting from downpours that cause the nearby creek to overflow its banks.

Church members Brian and Nancy Campbell decided that a fundraiser was in order, and the couple launched a series of turkey shoots to raise money to build a new church. The new building will be located next door to the existing one, sitting on land that was donated by Joyce Young.

The Diamond’s Turkey Shoot is ongoing each Saturday, weather permitting, until Dec. 21 with plans to hold the last shoot of the year on Christmas Day.

There is no age limit. However, all shooters must abide by a couple of rules. No alcohol permitted. And, you may only use a “stock” shotgun with screwed-in choke. No sleeved shotguns are permitted.

The shoot kicks off promptly at 1 p.m. each Saturday. Registration occurs the day of the event. There is a charge of $4 per shot.

To get to the event, follow Cave Springs Road to Grassie Hollow Road. Turn left onto Grassie Hollow and follow it to Campbell Drive, which will be the first road on the right.

Young’s Chapel Church is located across the road from the Frostee Freeze in Tazewell.