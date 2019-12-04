Photo gallery: Livesay junior varsity versus Soldier’s Memorial
Here is a photo gallery from the H.Y. versus S.M.M.S. junior varsity games, December 3. The Lady Eagles and Eagles won their games 32-3 and 28-0 respectively. Enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
