December 4, 2019

Photo gallery: Livesay junior varsity versus Soldier’s Memorial

By Allen Earl

Published 10:21 am Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Here is a photo gallery from the H.Y. versus S.M.M.S. junior varsity games, December 3. The Lady Eagles and Eagles won their games 32-3 and 28-0 respectively. Enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

Print Article