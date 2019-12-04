Varsity Lady Eagles defeat SMMS while Eagles win two overtime thriller

H.Y. Livesay Middle School hosted Soldier’s Memorial Middle School December 3 directly following the junior varsity games.

During the varsity portion of the night it was SMMS taking a 5-0 lead in the girl’s game. The Lady Eagles made a run and got the score down to 5-3 with just over two minutes left in the first. By the end of the period the score was tied at seven. The Lady Eagles took the lead during the second period and pulled out to a seven point advantage then the Lady Eagles led at the half by seven at 18-11. SMMS played tough and were only down 27-7.

SMMS rallied in the fourth period and had it a five point game; however, the home team got momentum back and had the lead back to 10. SMMS made one last run but lost 32-27.

Leading HY in scoring was Ashlynn Roberts with eight. Gracie Nash had seven, Kaylee Irvin had five, T. Kohlmeyer had four, S. Medley had four, Callie Hoskins had two and Hayden Beeler had two. SMMS was led by Allie Jones with 13, Carly Hall had six, Genesis Bailey had six and Ily Bussell had two points.

The boys game started off fast with both teams making baskets. The scoring slowed down just as quickly and the period ended 7-4 with the Blue Devils leading. During the second period the two teams played hard but the shots wouldn’t fall. Despite being down one of their talented “bigs” due to injury the Blue Devils led by two at the half 15-13.

The Eagles clawed back and had it tied at 19. SMMS then went on a run and led 23-19 with just over a minute remaining in the third. Going into the final period SMMS led 27-21.

The final period opened op with dueling threes but SMMS still led by seven with 5:08 on the clock. The Eagles then started pressuring the ball better and converted turnovers into points instead of setting for three’s and with 1:24 remaining were down by only three points. With 13.2 seconds left the Eagles had the game tied but the Devil’s had the ball. The Blue Devils had to rush a shot up and it missed its mark so the teams went into overtime. One wasn’t enough to settle this game so they went into the second overtime tied at 36. The two teams battled at the free throw line and HY was able to take the lead deep into the second overtime. SMMS had one final chance and they tried to get the ball down the cylinder but it did not fall and the home team won 40-39 in a thriller.

Leading the Eagles in scoring was Lane Bunch with 18. Evan Thomas had nine, Hyrum Hinckley had eight, Ethan Powell had three and Hayden Gilbert had two.

SMMS was led by Isiah Gerrells with 13 and two Devils had 11 including Vince Bolden and Brady Hamlin. Josh Bolton finished the total with four.