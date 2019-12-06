CCSO seizes drugs, firearms during search

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) spent a busy week rounding up all manner of narcotics and other illegal items during what was initially the routine serving of arrest warrants.

A myriad of illegal items were confiscated at a Whitaker Road residence in Tazewell on Dec. 5, where arrest warrants were served on Jonathan David Goins.

The CCSO officers eventually found Goins hiding in the attic of the residence.

In the meantime, the deputies and detectives were given permission by the resident, Lance R Carter, to search the home.

The officers uncovered approximately five pounds of marijuana, 15 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, four handguns, a shotgun, a blasting cap and more than $12,000 in U.S. currency believed to be proceeds from the sale of narcotics.

Carter, 40, was arrested and charged with possession of explosive components, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan David Goins , 48, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Two others were arrested during the warrant service. Alyssa A. Lakins was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance for sale and drug paraphernalia. Michael Martinez, 32, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for sale.

The day prior to these arrests, the CCSO SWAT Team executed a search warrant on Coleman Street in Harrogate. The Narcotics and Criminal Investigation Divisions searched the property of Charles Lewis Langford Jr. (a.k.a. ‘Red’) on a tip that the resident was selling and distributing methamphetamine.

The officers located Natasha Goins (a.k.a. ‘Natasha Langford’) hiding inside a false wall located in the bedroom of the residence.

Firearms, a quantity of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were uncovered during the search.

Langford, 42, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Goins, 25, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

As of press time, all suspects were currently lodged inside the Claiborne County Jail awaiting arraignment.