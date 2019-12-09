The final launch, a fisherman’s tribute to Gary Brooks

Local members of the Claiborne County Bass Club and Tennessee Bass Federation along with family and friends gave Gary Brooks one final launch, December 9.

Several members brought their bass boats out as a tribute to Brooks who recently, sadly and suddenly passed away. Brooks was a happy and energetic person who loved the outdoors and spent countless hours on athletic fields and lakes around the East Tennessee area. The fishermen and women served as escorts during the funeral procession as a tribute to their brother and fellow fisherman.