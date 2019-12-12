Photo gallery: JV tournament day 2
Here is a photo gallery of game action from the second day of the 2019 Claiborne County Middle School Junior Varsity Basketball Tournament. In game one it was Forge Ridge defeating Midway 27-7 in boy’s competition. Game two featured the Lady Indians from Powell Valley and Soldier’s Memorial Middle School. The Lady Indians won 18-12. The final game was the same two schools but this time it was a boy’s game. The Indians won it 36-13. Enjoy the photos and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
