Health worker mauled, coworker comes to rescue

An Amedysis employee is reportedly recovering from over 150 lacerations sustained as a result of a mauling by a pack of mixed-breed dogs. Anessa Jae Wilder, 25, was in the process of making a home visit to one of her patients on Straight Creek Road in New Tazewell when the incident occurred.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) investigators responded to the call that came in about 11 a.m. on Dec. 12. The CCSO reports that one of Wilder’s coworkers was finishing up a visit nearby and decided to check on the woman.

He reportedly witnessed multiple dogs, believed to be of a pit bull – Labrador mix, attacking the woman. The dogs have since been put down at the request of their owner.

It is unclear, at this time, whether charges will be brought against the person who owned the dogs.

Wilder was transported to the Claiborne Medical Center where she underwent a reportedly successful surgery.

This case is open and under investigation.

The Claiborne Progress will have more as new information becomes available.