Photo gallery: JV tournament semi-finals

The championships are set for the 2019 Claiborne County middle school junior varsity tournament. Springdale Lady Owls and the H.Y. Livesay Lady Eagles will battle for the girl’s championship December 14, The Livesay Eagles and the Powell Valley Indians will do battle for the boy’s title. Here are a few photos from the semi-final games December 13. Enjoy the photos and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.