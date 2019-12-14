JV champions crowned

December 14 was the day of champions for the 2019 Claiborne County middle school junior varsity basketball teams. The tournament came to an end after two consolation games and two championship games.

Taking the Haze Davis Gymnasium court to begin the action were the girls of Soldier’s Memorial and Forge Ridge. When the game started Forge Ridge went on an 8-2 run and finished with an 8-4 lead. The Lady Blue Devils inched back in the game and were down only two at the end of the second, 10-8. Forge Ridge pulled out front by 10 points with 1:34 to go in the third period and went into the final period leading 24-10. The Lady Dragons added to their lead during the fourth period and won the third place trophy by the final score of 32-10. Navaeh Allen led Forge Ridge with 26 and Carlie LaPrade led SMMS with six.

The final consolation game of the tournament featured the boys of Forge Ridge and Springdale. Springdale had a slow start and Forge Ridge pulled out to lead after one period, 9-2. Springdale rallied during the second but towards the end of the first half gave up some easy baskets that allowed the Dragons to keep the lead at 15-6. The scoring was slow during the third as the defenses were doing their jobs. Going into the final period the Dragons led 19-9. The Dragons stayed out front during the final period and won third place by the final score of 23-11. Cole Adams led Forge Ridge in scoring with 12 and Springdale was led by Robbie Buchanan with five.

At long last it was championship time. First on the court were the girls of H.Y. Livesay and Springdale. The Lady Owls were the number one seed but they knew they would have their hands full with the two seed Lady Eagles. This game was a defensive one for over three minutes with no scoring before the Lady Eagles finally got one through the cylinder followed by three more to take a 8-0 lead. At the start of the second the Lady Eagles led 9-0 but were starting to get into foul trouble. Springdale got into the one and one mid way through the second but HY was still pulling away at 11-2. Springdale had some key misses at the stripe while Livesay missed some wide open shots under the goal but the Lady Eagles remained in the lead at halftime 14-4.

Livesay had three players playing with three fouls when the third period began. In spite of foul trouble the Lady Eagles found a way to extend their lead. At the end of three HY led by 13 at 23-10. Foul trouble or not, the Lady Eagles found a way to win. After the seconds had ticked off they had won the championship with a 36-16 final. Brinkley Hollin led HY with 15. Jenna Middleton had seven, Alyssa Smith had five, Abby Peters had four, Jaylee Hayes had three and Jayla Bailey had two. Jacey Ferguson led Springdale with seven, Olivia Rowland, Hope Cole and Chloe Cupp all had two points each. Avalynn Cupp had one point.

The final game of the junior varsity tournament featured the boys of Livesay and Powell Valley. This had the look of being a close and very exciting game. Upon the tip these two teams ripped up and down the court. HY got the first basket and Powell Valley countered with a three. The Eagles opened up a seven point lead at 10-3 and were controlling the pace. At the end of the first the Eagles led 10-5. During the second period the Indians opened with a three point play the old fashioned way and were down by only two. The Indians were working from one point down until 1:42 where they led 15-14. At the half the Indians had came from behind and led 15-14.

Just after halftime the Eagles grabbed the lead back but they couldn’t pull away. At 4:21 the game was tied at 16. The Indians led by three points as the third was in its final minute and led 22-20 going into the final period. The fourth period was a hard played one with players diving all over the court. With 3:09 remaining the Indians held a two point lead, 27-25. With 1:44 left the Indians were up by three at 29-26. Seconds later HY tied it with a three but Powell Valley took the lead at the free throw line, 30-29. The Eagles battled and had a chance with 43 seconds remaining to take the lead but didn’t capitalize on the opportunity. The championship went to the Indians with the 32-29 final score. Leading the Indians in scoring was Kolton Goins with 21. Hunter Ellison had six, Kolby Weaver had three and Logan Boughton had two. Jed Bailey led HY with 13. Jonathan Wilder had eight, Kole Carter had four, Neil Bunch and Keaton Clawson both had two points.

Brinkley Hollin was the girl’s tournament MVP and Kolton Goins was the boy’s MVP.

Look for another article featuring the all tournament selections.