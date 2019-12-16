JV tournament all-tournament selections and MVP’s named

Following the conclusion of the 2019 Claiborne County middle school junior varsity tournament several players and teams earned awards. Two teams took home the Sportsman Award including Midway girls and Soldier’s Memorial Middle School boys. This award is for sportsmanship shown on the court. Also, there were several standout performances that earned athletes selections to the All-Tournament teams.

All-Tournament selections for the girls went to Jayden Meyers, Aaliyah Ballard, Zoey Nelson, Carlie LaPrade, Nevaeh Allen, Kaydence Daniels, Jaycee Ferguson, Gracie Cupp, Hope Cole, Jayla Bailey, Alyssa Smith, Jaylee Hayes Jenna Middleton and the 2019 Most Valuable Player for the tournament selection went to Brinkley Hollin.

The boy’s Sportsmanship Award went to Soldier’s Memorial Middle School. All-Tournament selections went to Bryson Ballard, Kaden Williams, Kaden Loven, Robbie Buchanan, Poore, Cole Adams, Gavin Barton, Cole Adams, Jed Bailey, Jonathan Wilder, Neil Bunch, Colby Weaver, Braden Lane, Hunter Ellison, Gavin Figueria and the Most Valuable Player award went to Kolton Goins. Not all tournament selections are pictured.