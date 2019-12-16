Photo gallery: 2019 Claiborne County varsity basketball tournament
The 2019 Claiborne County middle school varsity tournament began, December 16 at Cumberland Gap High School. The Lady Red Devils and Lady Blue Devils advanced as did Powell Valley boys. Here are a few photos from the games, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
You Might Like
JV champions crowned
Dec. 14 was the day of champions for the 2019 Claiborne County middle school junior varsity basketball teams. The tournament... read more