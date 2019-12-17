December 17, 2019

Tazewell Police Sgt. Jason Pabon (left) is shown moments after receiving the East Tennessee Outstanding Service Award from MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) for his part in alleviating the city streets of those who choose to drive under the influence. Tazewell Police Chief Jeremy Myers attended the event in Nashville in support of all Pabon does on a daily basis to keep drivers safe

MADD recognizes officer Pabon

By Jan Runions

Published 8:04 am Tuesday, December 17, 2019

