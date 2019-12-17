Photo gallery: Varsity tournament semi-final games
The 2019 Claiborne County middle school varsity basketball tournament continued, December 17. The championship games were set with H.Y. Livesay and Soldier’s Memorial Middle School boys and girls teams advancing to Friday night’s championship games. Here are a few photos from the semi-final games, enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
