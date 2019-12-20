Sexton dispenses plea agreements

Judge Shayne Sexton dispensed several plea agreements recently, during hearings in Claiborne Criminal Court.

Daniel Scott Massengill, 48, charged with one count each of forgery, theft over $1,000 and theft under $1,000, was sentenced to an effective 3 years confinement. Massengill was given credit for any time served from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26 and Nov. 1 to Dec. 16. He must pay $350 in restitution to his victim.

Heather C. Collins, 36, charged with one count each of the financial exploitation of an adult and theft over $10,000, was sentenced to 7.2 years at 20 percent confinement for the exploitation charge. Collins was given credit for time served since May 22.

Douglas Adam Vanover, 30, charged with one count each of coercion of a witness, retaliation for past action and possession of drug paraphernalia, was sentenced to a concurrent 10 years TDOC supervised probation with 365 days confinement. Vanover was given credit for 365 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs, which include a $150 fine. Vanover must complete an anger management program. He is barred from any contact with his victims and is barred from the property of the New Tazewell Mobile Home Park.

Jason Hopson, 38, charged with one count of the possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to 10 years TDOC supervised probation. Hopson was given credit for 40 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs, including a $2,000 fine.

Elmer Northern, 48, charged under two plea agreements with two counts each of the sale and the delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, was sentenced to a consecutive 8 years TDOC supervised probation with 57 days confinement. Northern was given credit for 56 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $50 per month in court costs, which includes a $2,000 fine.

William Christopher Lane, 28, charged with one count each of aggravated criminal trespassing, vandalism under $1,000 and evading arrest, was sentenced to a concurrent 3 years TDOC supervised probation with 62 days confinement. Lane was given credit for 62 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs. As a condition of his probationary status, Lane must complete an inpatient treatment program. He is barred from any unlawful contact with his victims.

Shirley Daniels, 24, charged with one count each of attempted aggravated burglary, theft over $2,500 and evading arrest, was sentenced to a concurrent 2 years TDOC supervised probation with 75 days confinement. Daniels was given credit for 75 days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. A restitution hearing is set for Feb. 24. As a condition of her probationary status, Daniels must complete an inpatient treatment program. She is barred from any unlawful contact with her victim.

Cody Carey, 26, charged with one count each of theft over $2,500 and attempted aggravated burglary, was sentenced to 2 years TDOC supervised probation with 75 days confinement for this case. Carey will serve an effective 4 years when a previous violation of probation case is added to the consecutive sentence. Carey was given credit for 75 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs. A restitution hearing is set for Feb. 24. As a condition of his probationary status, Carey must complete a long-term inpatient treatment program. He is barred from any unlawful contact with his victim.

Ashliegh Thomas, 36, charged with one count each of evading arrest and resisting arrest, was sentenced to a concurrent 2 years TDOC supervised probation with 60 days confinement. Thomas was given credit for 1 day of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs.

Claudia Johnson, 24, charged with one count each possession of methamphetamine and theft under $1,000, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Johnson must pay at least $75 per month in court costs, including a $750 fine. She forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. Johnson is barred from the Walmart Store.