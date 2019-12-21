Covenant takes ownership of LMU Medical Clinic

Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (LMU-DCOM) recently announced ownership transfer of LMU Medical Clinic to Covenant Medical Group. The transfer will become effective Jan. 1.

Covenant will begin seeing patients on Jan. 7 at the old LMU Medical Clinic site, located at 424 Broad Street in New Tazewell. Current patients can continue to receive quality health care services through Covenant Medical Group providers.

“LMU has appreciated the opportunity to provide you with excellent health care,” said LMU President Dr. Clayton Hess. “As part of the transfer of ownership, our hope is that you will continue to entrust your medical care to Covenant Medical Group.”

In fall 2007, LMU-DCOM faculty began providing patient care services to the LMU community serving faculty, staff and students. In 2009, services were extended to the community at large in multiple facilities in Harrogate and New Tazewell.

“Covenant has been an LMU partner since the inception of LMU-DCOM and our students have received excellent training in their hospital and clinic facilities,” said Dr. Brian A. Kessler, vice president and dean of LMU-DCOM. “We remain focused on educating health care professionals while handing over the patient care to a well-respected group like Covenant to continue health care services to our community and students.”

LMU will continue its long-standing efforts toward educating health professionals with clinical partners such as Covenant Health.

“It is through these partnerships that we are able to provide the continuum of educating our students to serve in our community and the Appalachian region,” said Kessler.

Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine is located on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, with an additional location at LMU-Knoxville. LMU-DCOM is an integral part of LMU’s values-based learning community and is dedicated to preparing the next generation of osteopathic physicians to provide health care in the often underserved region of Appalachia and beyond.

For more information about LMU-DCOM, call 800-325-0900, ext. 7082, or email dcom@LMUnet.edu. Or, visit online at http://med.LMUnet.edu.