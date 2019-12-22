Claiborne Economic Partnership CEO visits TNT
Photos courtesy of Claiborne Economic Partnership
CEO of the Claiborne Economic Partnership Karyn Clark visited TNT Primary School on Wednesday. She was a guest reader and took the second grade golden tickets and hot chocolate to go along with “The Polar Express.
Photos courtesy of Claiborne Economic Partnership
