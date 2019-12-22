Estep processes plea agreements

Judge Robert Estep processed several plea agreements recently, during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court.

Larry Steve Massengill, 62, charged with one count of cruelty to animals, was granted a deferred judgment of six months and sentenced to six months unsupervised probation. As a condition of his probationary status, Massengill must pay all monetary obligations in full by Feb. 13.

Jodi Miranda Collins, 23, charged with one count of reckless endangerment, was granted a deferred judgment of one year and was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Collins is barred from any contact with her victim. She is eligible for unsupervised probation once found fully compliant.

James Scott Myers, 46, charged with one count each of driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation 30 days confinement. Myers was given credit for seven days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

Philip Andrew Novalick, 51, charged with one count each of driving under the influence and attempted possession of a schedule II drug, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation with two days confinement. Novalick was given credit for one day of jail time already served. He was ordered to attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. As a condition of his probationary status, Novalick was ordered to pay all court costs and fines in full the day of his hearing. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Curtis Edward Rowlett, 65, charged with one count each of driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law, was sentenced to an effective two years ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Rowlett must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. He must continue mental health treatment and take the prescribed medications, showing proof of such to his probation officer and his attorney. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Daniel K. Davidson, 63, charged with one count each of driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Davidson was given credit for any jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Amelia Malvin-Mae Gipson, 24, charged with one count of driving under the influence (second offense), was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 45 days confinement. Gipson must pay at least $125 per month in court costs and fines. She may receive up to 28 days credit on her full sentence if she enters an inpatient rehabilitation program by Jan. 10.

Prentice Junior Lambert, 59, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with three days confinement. Lambert was given credit for three days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. His driver’s license is revoked for one year.

David A. Payne, 39, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 7 days at 75 percent confinement. Payne was given credit for five days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Odas Hutson, 43, charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine and violation of the financial responsibility law, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days (day for day) confinement. Hutson was given credit for four days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. This case runs concurrently with prior ones.

Brandy Kerr, 56, charged with one count of theft under $1,000 (shoplifting), was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days TDOC supervised probation with 22 days confinement. Kerr must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. She must pay $21.13 in restitution to the New Tazewell Ingles Grocery Store. Kerr is barred from the store property.