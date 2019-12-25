Smiles galore during ‘Shop with a Cop’
Photo submitted
Local law enforcement spent a substantial amount of time on Dec. 14 making lots of smiles happen for area kids during “Shop with a Cop.” Shown is the group of officers from the New Tazewell and Tazewell Police Departments, along with those from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, who participated in this annual event held inside the New Tazewell Walmart.
