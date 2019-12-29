Season in review, Claiborne High Marching Band

The Claiborne High School marching band has once again taken it to the next level. They started practicing at the end of 2018 for the 2019 season and only improved through early summer and late summer practices. They worked hard to get ready for Friday Night Lights and the many competitions and performances throughout the school year. Every Friday night, rain or shine, the band was there in support of the football Bulldogs. They juggled the halftime performances with their competition practices and it paid off with awards and recognition.

The Blue Brigade competed in the AAA Caption, which is the one for mid to large size bands and is probably the most competitive of the competitions they attended. Here are some of the awards and rankings the band received.

David Crockett Festival of Bands, Jonesborough TN:

CHS band earned Superior Ranking (highest possible) along with First Place Color Guard.

McChesney Band Festival, Big Stone Gap VA:

CHS band earned Superior Ranking (highest possible) in addition to First place Color Guard and Drum Major, along with second place in percussion.

Walden Ridge Band Competition, Harriman TN

CHS band earned Superior Ranking (highest possible) with first place Color Guard.

Tennessee State Marching Championships, Smyrna, Tennessee: The Claiborne Band finished with an overall ranking of 22 and score of 652.50 at the competition, finishing as one of the top 25 bands at the Tennessee State Marching Championships.

The Claiborne High Marching Band has the full support of Claiborne High and as a unit they provide students a place to gather and a larger purpose in life. The band, just like other sports teams, offers students a great means of fellowship not to mention learning so much about music and performance. The community would like to thank Band Director Caleb Howard and assistants for helping provide CHS students a great atmosphere to learn and perform in both the good times and the rough times students go through during the course of a school year.