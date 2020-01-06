Sexton handles criminal VOPs

Criminal court judge E. Shayne Sexton recently found several individuals in violation of their supervised release and remanded them to the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC).

Carson Russell, previously convicted of aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000, initially received an effective three year sentence which was suspended after serving a 29 day split TDOC supervised confinement. Russell was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence in TDOC custody.

Deanna Johnson, previously convicted of the sale of a schedule II and a schedule III controlled substances, initially received an effective six year sentence which was suspended after serving a 53 day TDOC supervised split confinement. Johnson was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and was ordered to serve her six year sentence in TDOC custody.

Kenneth Good, previously convicted of driving under the influence (fourth offense), initially received a two year sentence on Community Corrections supervision. After having served a 150-day split confinement, he was found guilty of violating the terms of Community Corrections and was ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence in TDOC custody.

Aaron Hannah, previously convicted of forgery, initially received a two year sentence which was suspended after having served a three day TDOC supervised split confinement. Hannah was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence in TDOC custody.

Jerry Hurst, previously convicted of violation of the Habitual Motor Vehicle Offender Act, driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law, initially received an effective two year sentence which was suspended after having served a 48 day TDOC supervised split confinement. Hurst was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence in TDOC custody.

Charles David McDonald, previously convicted of two counts of aggravated assault, burglary and theft under $1,000, initially received an effective seven year TDOC supervised sentence which was suspended. McDonald was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence in TDOC custody.

John William Miracle, previously convicted of evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked license (second or subsequent offense) and violation of the financial responsibility law, initially received an effective two year TDOC supervised sentence. The sentence was suspended after having served a 22 day split confinement. Miracle was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence in TDOC custody.

These violators were prosecuted by the Office of District Attorney General Jared Effler of the 8th Judicial District.