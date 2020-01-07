4-H public speaking contest winners

The annual Claiborne County 4-H Public Speaking Contest was held Tuesday, December 10, at

Pump Springs Baptist Church in Harrogate. The purpose of the contest is for those 4-H members

who placed first or second in the local 4-H clubs’ speaking contests to come together to compete

for a county winner in each grade level. This means that there is a lot of competition as our

county’s best young speakers face off to determine county champions.

This year’s winners are Channing Callahan 4Th grade Midway Elementary School; Levi Goins 5Th

grade H.Y. Livesay; Joe Spencer 6Th grade Midway Elementary School; Becca Spencer 7Th grade

Midway Elementary School; and Ben Cosgriff 8Th grade H.Y. Livesay. Congratulations to all our

participants at this year’s county contest! The reason our county winners do well in regional

competition is that they have to compete against so many good speeches here in Claiborne

County.

The winners of the 5Th -8Th grade contests will go on to compete at the Big Nine sub-regional

contest, February 4Th , where they will compete against the county winners from eight other

counties including Blount, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Sevier, and Union.

The Claiborne County Extension Office would like to thank all the volunteers that helped make

this contest a success. We deeply appreciate the time our judges donate to help our 4-H

members. A big thank you goes to Linda Lankford and all of the great folks at Pump Springs

Baptist Church for graciously hosting the contest. Without the kindness of the staff of Pump

Spring Springs Baptist Church our contest could not be held during school hours and fewer

children could participate. Thank you very much.

We would also like to thank our 4-H Honor Club Council and senior level 4-H Honor Club

members who provided valuable assistance. And of course, this event would not be possible

without the support of our county’s principals, teachers, bus drivers and parents. Thank you all

very much!

Lucinda Drummonds

Extension Agent