A healthier you in 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. — As we kick off 2020, many of us are making New Year’s resolutions to improve our health — starting diet and exercise programs. However, before you jump into these programs, it is important to schedule a time with your health care provider for a wellness screening.

“As we begin a new year, we generally want a fresh start, which is a great way to improve your health and well-being,” said Mayada Elian, MD, an ARH family medicine physician. “Keep in mind that before you commit to an exercise program, it’s important to see your health care provider for a health screening. Only a health care provider can determine the status of your health and what it will take to improve it.”

According to Dr. Elian, it is important to know if you have high blood pressure, cholesterol or glucose levels that need to be addressed before establishing a new exercise program or diet plan. These levels can be determined through a simple blood test.

Your health care provider also will ask you a series of questions about your overall health. For example, you will be asked about your quality of sleep, if you have any joint or muscle pain, or if you need specific vaccinations, etc. Take the opportunity during the appointment to discuss any health concerns and challenges such as how to quit smoking, curb your sugar intake, lose weight or how to strengthen your bones. One of the best things you can do to improve your health is to establish a relationship and good communication with your healthcare provider.

“Often people think they only need to talk to their healthcare provider when they are sick, or when there’s something wrong,” added Dr. Elian. “Wellness is about preventing health problems before they occur through age-related health screenings, vaccines and establishing a healthy lifestyle through diet and exercise.”

Annual wellness exams are crucial to improving your health. Most insurances pay for an annual wellness exam. In fact, Medicare pays for one wellness exam per year. Schedule a wellness exam with your healthcare provider and start working towards a healthier you today. If you are looking for a healthcare provider, you can find one near you by visiting www.arh.org and clicking on “find a physician” or by calling your local ARH hospital.