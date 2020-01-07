January 7, 2020

Courtesy photo

Members of the Broken Spur Dance Club spend some quality time visiting residents of the Claiborne County Nursing Home. The dance group performed a variety of line dances set to well-loved Christmas songs. The members brought cards and small gifts to help celebrate the season. Broken Spur Dance Club is a nonprofit organization that performs at local events. For more information, or to book the troup, call 423-489-9829.

Broken Spur entertains nursing home residents

By Jan Runions

Published 11:04 am Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Courtesy photo

