Broken Spur entertains nursing home residents
Courtesy photo
Members of the Broken Spur Dance Club spend some quality time visiting residents of the Claiborne County Nursing Home. The dance group performed a variety of line dances set to well-loved Christmas songs. The members brought cards and small gifts to help celebrate the season. Broken Spur Dance Club is a nonprofit organization that performs at local events. For more information, or to book the troup, call 423-489-9829.
You Might Like
KFC Foundation awards Middlesboro, Tazewell residents with National Employee Scholarship
This year, 600 employees at KFC restaurants across the country were awarded over $1.3 million in college tuition assistance from... read more