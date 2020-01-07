Carson-Newman University recognizes those making Dean’s List for fall semester

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Four local students found their name on the Dean’s List at Carson-Newman University for the fall semester. Haley Catron and Emilie Jones, both of Cumberland Gap, Tenn., and Penny Long of New Tazewell made the list.

Pineville’s Chase Benefiel also made the list after obtaining a G.P.A. of 3.5 or higher.

The University awards Dean’s List honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.

Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention.

The University is located in Jefferson City, Tenn., among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and has over 2,700 students. Carson-Newman offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. The institution’s website is cn.edu.