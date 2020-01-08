Coach Carl R. Green gymnasium dedication scheduled

The Coach Carl R. Green Gym Dedication Night will be held, February 7, at Claiborne High School during the Claiborne High School versus Cumberland Gap High School home game.

Coach Green was a lifelong native of Claiborne County that realized his dream of coaching at Claiborne County High School and went on to become one of Tennessee high school basketball’s most successful coaches. Though his accomplishments extended beyond the hardwoods, it was Green’s achievements at Claiborne County High School that helped create a basketball dynasty. His teams won 17 district titles and he finished a celebrated career with 586 victories, 471 of those victories as a Blue Devil. He was named district coach of the year by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on 13 occasions, and held a winning record against all district and region teams the Blue Devils opposed.

When asked about his most significant contributions to Blue Devil Basketball, Green would tell you that it was being a positive Christian role model for his players and students. It was his desire to give every kid the same opportunity to play, regardless of race or which middle school or community they came from. He wanted every child to have the same opportunity he was given as a young man from Howards Quarter. He believed in equality and playing those that earned the right through dedication, hard work, and pure desire. Green cared deeply for his players and students, and demonstrated the same care and respect for his fellow teachers and coaches, friends, family and church members.

In addition to basketball, Green could be found coaching little league sports programs, teaching youth Sunday School at Tazewell Baptist Church, coaching and playing church league softball, and hosting the “Camp of Champions” summer basketball camp that started in 1971 that ran continuous until 1994. From the everyday basics, to life’s lessons on realizing their dreams, to refining their jump shot or helping a child cope with family issues, Green was always leading and mentoring our youth. He was equally revered for his strong Christian faith, love of family, and desire to serve the community and he always described his job as a life-teacher.

The dedication will take place during halftime of the boy’s varsity game and all former Tazewell and Claiborne County Blue Devils are invited to attend. All former Blue Devil players, coaches, and staff will be recognized at center court during the halftime, bringing together four generations of Blue Devils to honor Green and the Blue Devil Legacy. A special thanks to all Blue Devils, the Claiborne County Board of Education, Claiborne High School Leadership, and the Coach Carl R. Green project team for making this happen.