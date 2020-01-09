It’s rivalry time!

The first of two big basketball rivalry meetings between Cumberland Gap and Claiborne High Schools will be January 10. The games will be held at Cumberland Gap High School with the first junior varsity game tipping off at 4:00.

Following the junior varsity games, Claiborne and Cumberland Gap will immediately tip off the girl’s varsity game. According to Max Preps, the Lady Bulldogs come in with a 7-4 record and will battle the 6-5 Lady Panthers. As soon as that game is over the boy’s game will tip off. Cumberland Gap comes in with a 8-3 record and will try to defend their home court against the 8-3 Bulldogs.

Last season the games were close and exciting and this season should also be fun to watch. Fans never know if they will witness a buzzer beater or a five overtime game but they do know to expect some great basketball.