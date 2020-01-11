Claiborne and Cumberland Gap split junior varsity wins

Cumberland Gap and Claiborne High Schools squared off, January 10, at Cumberland Gap. The junior varsity teams played first and the first teams up were the Lady Panthers versus the Lady Bulldogs.

Claiborne gave up the first point of the game to the home team but the Lady Bulldogs stormed back with pressure defense and a long three to lead 8-3. It was a game of runs and the Lady Panthers made one to bring it to an 11-7 game going into the second period. Claiborne knocked down some three’s and long jumpers to increase their lead to 11 at 22-11. They were still playing tough defense over the entire court. At the half CHS led 29-14.

During the third period the score moved on out to 40-19 with CHS still leading. During the final period Claiborne had to withstand a serious charge from the Lady Panthers early but CHS weathered the storm and won 46-26.

Hannah Fugate was the one that set the tone as she scored seven in the opening period and finished with 22 points. Emma Myatt had nine total with five in the third. Hailey Sexton finished with seven. Jordyn Fultz and Nevaeh Cobb both had two. For the Lady Panthers, Addie Brooks had six, Kerry Dixon had five, Halle Green along with Abbie Mayfield and Jayden Heck all had four each and Naomi Gardner finished with three points.

Next to take the hardwood were the JV boys. The Panthers jumped ahead 11-3 and were playing extremely well. They continued to put points on the board and led after one period, 16-9. Claiborne worked hard during the second period but the Panthers kept their advantage at 10 for most of the period. At the half Cumberland Gap led 23-16. Coming out of the break Claiborne scratched back into the game and had the score down to five but the home team got the lead back to eight. An intentional foul against the Panthers didn’t hurt them on the scoreboard as it remained a seven point game; however, Claiborne kept playing hard defense which led to opportunities on offense. Going into the final period Claiborne was down 29-25. With only minutes into the period the Bulldogs had tied the game at 29. The Panthers had to hold off the Bulldogs late and after a huge three it was a five point game with less than one minute remaining. The final score was 42-37. Dylan Ellison led the Panthers with 12 points- nine in the first period, Jon Graves and Lance Owens had nine each, Noah Robertson and Braden Ellison both had six. Claiborne was led by Seth Morelock with 12. Landon Wilson had eight, Levi Peoples had seven, Zack Bailey had six and Tyler Myatt had two.