JFWA win both games January 10

J. Frank White basketball played two games, January 10. The girl’s team battled OBI and the boy’s took on Cumberland Athletics.

During the girl’s game both teams played as equals for four long periods. It took overtime for the Lady Knights to get the victory at 46-43. Beraya Piercy scored 24 with 12 being during the opening period alone. She along with sister Kyla were the only players for the Lady Knights that scored during overtime but that’s all the team needed. Kinsee LeFevers also had a great game and finished with a dozen points. Samira Dennis led OBI with 16. Katy Schraeder and Emilie Field both scored 10 points and Erica Metzer dropped in seven points in the overtime loss.

The boys of JFWA played Cumberland and it was Jake Gross leading the team with 19. Gross had nine during the opening period. Blake Stonner had 11 during the game with seven during the first period. Tanner Brush had 15 points with 12 of them down the stretch in the second half. Jake Yeary had seven, Patrick Moore and Ryan Saylor had five, Carson Shumate had four and Adam Turley had two. Ben Pruette from Cumberland led all scorers with 23 and Shane Yung had 19. Logan Helton had four, Max Sizemore and Caleb Dyers both had three points.