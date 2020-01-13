Ministerial Association elects new officers

Photo submitted

The Claiborne County Ministerial Association elected new officers at its October meeting held at the Claiborne County Covenant Hospital. Elected were: president, Bro. Ronnie Sizemore of Hardy Creek Missionary Baptist Church; treasurer, Bro. Kenny Clark of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church; vice-president, Bro. Ed Noonchester of Tazewell Church of God; clerk, Bro. Bill Page of Peace Free Will Baptist Church.

The Claiborne Ministerial Association is a Christ-centered organization made up of Claiborne County area clergy and other leaders in good standing with a local church. The association meets the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at Claiborne County Covenant Hospital.

Local church or Christian ministries who are interested in knowing more about the Claiborne County Ministerial Association can contact Bro. Kenny Clark at 865-585-7112.