Third quarter run by AU dashes LMU’s upset hopes
ANDERSON, S.C. — LMU and No. 16/22 Anderson slugged out a low scoring first half with the Lady Railsplitters holding a two point advantage at the half. But a 22-3 third quarter run by the host Trojans ruined LMU’s upset chances as they fell 67-49 Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Railsplitters are now 6-8 overall and 5-5 in SAC play, while the Trojans improve to 14-2 overall and 9-1 in the SAC.
HOW IT HAPPENED
• The first half was a defensive struggle, with the teams tied at 8-8 after the first stanza.
• LMU shot 18.8 percent from the field in the first quarter, with Anderson not doing any better as they hit 22.2 percent.
• Both teams heated up a bit in the second quarter, with LMU outshooting AU 42.9% to 35.3%, but a three pointer by Lindsay Proffitt and a pair of free throws by Addi Kirkpatrick gave LMU the 24-22 lead at the half.
• AU came out hitting nearly 60 percent in the third quarter and opened the half with a 22-3 run to break open the game.
• Shermeria Quarles scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter and helped LMU cut the lead to 10 points on two occasions, but AU went on a late run and held on for the 67-49 win.
KEY PLAYERS/STATS
• Shermeria Quarles led LMU with eleven points, and Lexi Kiser chipped in eight.
• Sydney Newsome led the team with eight rebounds and added in seven points.
• Alexey Mollenhauer led the Trojans with 18 points, 14 of which came in the third quarter. She also led AU with 11 rebounds.
• For the game, LMU shot 32.2 percent from the field, 31.6 percent from behind the arc, and 62.5 percent from the charity stripe.
• The Trojans shot 38.0 percent from the field, 27.3 percent from three-point range and 87.5 percent from the free throw line.
UP NEXT
LMU will close out a two-game SAC road swing Wednesday evening as they travel to Tusculum. The Pioneers are currently 13-3 overall and 8-2 in SAC play after defeating Wingate by 20.
