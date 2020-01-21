Photo gallery: CHS versus Greeneville
Greeneville came into town and took three games from the Claiborne Bulldogs, January 21. They won the junior varsity girl’s game, 54-49 and the varsity girl’s game, 62-29. Following this game Kade Beeler was presented a basketball for his achievement of one-thousand points. He reached that milestone on the road against South Doyle, January 20. During the boy’s game Claiborne made it interesting but lost by eight points 60-52.
Here are some photos from the games, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
