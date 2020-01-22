Photo gallery: Drew Ramsey signs with King College
Cumberland Gap Panther Drew Ramsey fulfilled a lifelong dream of playing college soccer when he signed to become a Tornado with King College, January 22. He signed in front of school officials, coaches, teammates, friends and family. Here are a few photos from the signing. Be sure to look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
