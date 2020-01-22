January 23, 2020

Photo gallery: Drew Ramsey signs with King College

By Allen Earl

Published 12:21 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Cumberland Gap Panther Drew Ramsey fulfilled a lifelong dream of playing college soccer when he signed to become a Tornado with King College, January 22. He signed in front of school officials, coaches, teammates, friends and family. Here are a few photos from the signing. Be sure to look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

Print Article