Haslam Improvement Act pays for new bridge

Courtesy photo

The Y-Hollow Bridge is officially open for traffic in the Eagen Community and the county is out no money. Funds were provided via the Haslam Improvement Act. Paperwork, approvals and construction took a total 8 years to complete. Lowest project bidder was Potter South East of Scott County. Standing from the left are Claiborne road department supervisor Ronnie Pittman, Claiborne 9th district commissioner James Hatmaker and commissioner/road department employee Stacey Crawford.