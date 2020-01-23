Zimmerman bowls 300!

He’s a brain tumor survivor, former wrestler, recently a new father, all around good guy and now he can lay claim to being perfect in the alley. D.J. Zimmerman aka “Dangerous D” has been bowling since he was five years old but nothing could prepare him for what happened except for years and years of bowling. He is married to Shanay and they have recently added a family member, Byron Zimmerman, who is one month and a week old.

Zimmerman bowled at Hillcrest Lanes for 30 years but started working in Knoxville. He started bowling with guys from his workplace at Fountain Lanes in Knoxville and Wednesday, January 22 he bowled a perfect game, a 300, all strikes.

Zimmerman spoke about the quest for perfection, “I Started bowling in Middlesboro when I was a small boy. I just want to say thank you to Bobby Stanley, my grandpa Fred Zimmerman, my grandma Sally Zimmerman and my mom and dad. Now if I can just get that elusive hole in one.”