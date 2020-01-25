Claiborne JV Bulldogs lose heartbreaker

Claiborne High School hosted Chucky-Doak January 24 and the junior varsity Bulldogs quickly went on a 9-2 run to open the night of games. The visiting Black Knights responded and after they made a run the score was 20-15 at the end of the first period. During the second period the Knights closed to within one point; however, the Bulldogs took their advantage back out to five points, 26-21. That lead was short lived because the Knights came right back and led at the half, 33-28.

Coming out in the second half the Knights got up by 10 and by the end of three led 50-37. Claiborne had three consecutive stops on the Knights and got the lead down into single digits but the visitors pulled away. Claiborne did not quit and came back to lead by two, 54-52, with 2:08 remaining. With 17.6 seconds left the Knights were at the free throw line and made one of two. A foul sent Claiborne to the line for a one and one that missed. The game ended after the Knights hit a the game winner down in the paint and the Bulldogs did not respond leaving the final score, 59-58. Leading the Knight in victory was Hayden Anderson with 24 points. Claiborne was led by Seth Morelock and Levi Peoples who both dropped in 18 points. Landen Wilson had 10, George Smith had four, Tyler Myatt had three along with Zack Bailey. Cooper Sams rounded out the scoring with two points.