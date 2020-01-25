Lady Bulldogs defeat Lady Knights but at a cost

Game two against Chuckey-Doak, January 24, featured the girl’s varsity teams. The Lady Bulldogs were slow to start but the Lady Knights were not. Claiborne fans were delighted to see Sarah Fultz back on the court but the Carl R. Green Gymnasium grew silent when she fell down once again holding her knee. The Lady Bulldogs almost pulled even with the Lady Knights after one period, 10-8. The second period scoring was opened with a Lady Knights three off the glass. Scoring was at a premium during the second as both teams struggled to score the basketball. Claiborne tried to catch up and nearly got there. The score was 17-13 at the half.

Claiborne had another player to hit the floor hard, this time it was Kaylee Cox and she looked to have injured her arm and left the game. The Lady Bulldogs still battled and kept pace during the third period. With 1:44 remaining in the third period Claiborne was down by only three at 24-21. The period ended with CHS down by one at 26-25. With 5:57 remaining Emma Beason gave the home team the lead at 27-26. The game went back and forth with both teams struggling to get the momentum needed to get the win. During a timeout at 3:01 the game was tied at 29. Hailey Sexton hit a layup giving CHS the lead with 1:35 remaining, 31-29. Trinity Jones hit two free throws making it 33-29 with just over a minute left. She added four more points making it 37-29 with 51.3 left. Sexton added a point from the line making it 38-29. The visitors hit a basket and made the score 38-31 with 13 seconds remaining. Emma Myatt hit one from the stripe and Chucky-Doak missed two costly free throws. The final score was 39-31.

CHS Head Coach Ariel Nickell said this following the game, “It wasn’t pretty but I’m proud that they found a way to win it. We have a couple players go down and we hope they can get back and help us but we don’t know yet but any win is a good win, we’ll take it.”

Claiborne was led by Emma Beason with 12, Hailey Sexton had nine, Trinity Jones had five but her four at the very end sealed the game. Skylar Cook and Emma Myatt both had four, Macie Sumner had three and Taylor Pressnell had two. Sierra Jaynes led the Lady Knights with nine. The return of both Cox and Fultz will be determined later.