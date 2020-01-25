Panther’s cheerleader Haley Medley signs with University of the Cumberlands

For the second time in a single week school officials and others met in the Cumberland Gap High School library to watch one of their own sign to continue their sports and academics at the college level.

During the January 24 ceremony, Haley Medley along with her parents Van and Heather Medley joined school officials, coaches, teammates and friends as she signed her name to paper making her a Patriot’s cheerleader at the University of the Cumberlands.

Medley had two schools that she was considering, Lincoln Memorial University and the University of the Cumberlands. She spoke about her decision, “I thought about it a long time and I decided it would be better for me to go away from here and meet new people. The campus is smaller and reminds me of home.” Medley is undecided in her major but says her career will likely be related to nursing or teaching.

She spoke of cheering in the county, “I have been cheering since I was in little league. I cheered in middle school and now in high school. I have grown up with the same people and it’s going to be hard to leave them.”

Her mother Heather said this, “I think it was a good decision, it’s a very nice campus and offers a lot. She needed to go out a little on her own but she can always come back home if she wants.”

Her father Van added, “I’m absolutely happy for her and we are so proud of her. As long as she’s happy that’s what we want.”

Her cheer coach Ashtyne Frost spoke about her cheerleader, “Haley and her seniors shaped our program. You could always count on her leadership and responsibility. She’s very much like a caring mom, she’s talented, helpful, skilled and a great leader. As a student she was never disruptive and always a very caring and funny teenager.”

Haley would like to thank the following people including Carabeth Couch, Codi Guy, RJ Conroy, Crystal West, Ashtyne Frost, parents, Jordan England, Tammy Franklin, Amanda Webb, DeLynn Cline and God.

Haley has several brothers and sisters including Luke, Mahalah, Savannah, Madison and Jase Medley.

Cumberland Gap High School wishes her the very best in making the next step.