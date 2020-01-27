Photo gallery: Claiborne versus Grainger

Claiborne Bulldogs varsity boy’s team upset the Grainger Grizzlies, January 27, with the help of 24 points from Kade Beeler. Beeler has been a fan of Kobe Bryant since he was old enough to pick up a basketball. Bryant wore number 24 in the NBA and Beeler matched his number tonight and dedicated the performance to his hero.

Daniel Atkins had 19 and Evan Poore also had double figure scoring with 10. It was a total team performance with every player adding something to get the win by the final score of 66-60 in overtime. It’s the first time in over eight years that the Bulldogs were able to celebrate victory over Grainger.

The junior varsity girl’s also won with a final score of 40-32 but the varsity girl’s struggled to score the basketball and lost to a very good Lady Grizzlies team, 63-13. Here are a few photos from the game please enjoy the photos and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.