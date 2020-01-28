For the record

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Tazewell Police Department

• Jeremy Michael Abbott – possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule 3 drug;

• Tony Ray Brown – violation of probation, no insurance;

• Anna Marie Painter – driving on suspended license, possession of a controlled substance;

• Tammy Michelle Partin – violation of probation;

New Tazewell Police Department

• Lisa Mae Staley – two counts violation of probation;

• Rodney Duane Walker – possession of meth for resale, child support attachment, aggravated burglary;

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Arville Alvin Anderson – failure to appear, violation of probation;

• Daniel Logan Brooks – failure to appear;

• Crystal Gail Carroll – public intoxication;

• Jimmy Collins – failure to appear;

• James Paul Partin – violation of probation;

• Dalton J. Seals – aggravated domestic assault;

• Glen Spradling – vandalism, theft under $1,000, burglary;

• Alexander W. Vanover – failure to appear, violation of probation;

• Johnathan Ross Walker – four counts failure to appear, driving on suspended, disorderly conduct;

Tennessee Highway Patrol

• Areia Yvonne Karcher – capias/bench warrant, warrant;

• Dawn Michelle Kitts – violation of probation, driving under the influence;

• Melody Leigh Wray – three warrants.