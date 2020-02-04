Bailey celebrates 95th birthday

Photo submitted

Ruby Ferguson Bailey, of Tazewell, turns 95 years old on Feb. 8. She and a twin sister, the late Ruth Ferguson, was born to parents Marion J. and Lennie Rosenbalm Ferguson. Married to the late Howard A. Bailey, the couple had two children – Mary Ruth Bailey and the late Jim “Beetle” Bailey. Ruby’s other siblings are Kenneth and James Ferguson, Marion Ferguson and Berylene Campbell. The Claiborne Progress joins Ruby’s family in wishing her a very Happy Birthday with continued health, happiness and lots of love.