Photo gallery: Winter flooding, 2020
One winter day in 2020 it started raining!
Here is a photo gallery of just a portion of the flooding that started, February 5 and continues today. Reports from all over the county are coming in and here are a few areas that currently have flooding issues including the Midway area, Gap Creek, Harrogate, Powell River and Powell Valley. Be sure to check out the website and in a future print edition for more on the flooding.
You Might Like
LMU makes statement in Charlotte, defeats receiving-votes Queens 103-80
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another matchup with the current second-ranked team in the NCAA Division II Southeast Region, another victory. For... read more