Claiborne varsity teams look rusty, lose both games to South Greene

South Greene and the Claiborne girls met on the hardwood to open the varsity action, February 11. The Lady Bulldogs was looking to defend their home court but injuries had them scrambling to find players to best fill the missing positions of Kaylee Cox and Sarah Fultz. Head Coach Ariel Nickell and staff wasn’t giving up on the season and were trying to find the right pieces to finish strong.

When this one got underway it was the Lady Rebels pulling out to a 8-0 advantage before CHS dropped in their first basket. After one period of play the Lady Rebels led 12-2. The second period was unkind for the Lady Bulldogs as well. They struggled to score while South Greene kept putting the ball through the net. The Lady Rebels led 32-10 at the half.

Coming out of the break the Lady Rebels continued to score the basketball and Claiborne was still hunting an identity. At the end of three periods, South Greene led 51-17. At the final buzzer, 64-18 was the final score and the Lady Bulldogs never found what they needed to put together meaningful runs.

Leading CHS in scoring was Emma Beason with five. Kelsy Munsey had four, Trinity Jones had three, Emma Myatt and Taylor Pressnell both had two and Mackenzie Cowell had a single point as did Hannah Fugate. The Lady Rebels was led by Haley Kells with 13 points.

Claiborne Bulldogs and the South Greene Rebels played the final game of the night and both were expecting to get a much needed win. The Bulldogs had been floating around the top in the season standings and wanted to finish as high as they could to get the higher seed in the upcoming district tournament. South Greene started fast and pulled out to a 6-0 lead but Claiborne was staying close right up until a big three by the Rebels to end the period made the deficit look big at 13-7. The Rebels pulled on out to a 13 point lead despite the Bulldogs employing a two-three zone to keep them out of the paint; however, Claiborne didn’t let the Rebels extend the lead during the second period and at the half they were still behind by 13 points.

Claiborne turned the wick up during the third and pulled to within nine, then eight but the Rebels had another run left too. At the end of the third, South Greene once again led by 13 at 49-36. During the final period the Bulldogs looked like they were out of energy and the momentum went back to the visiting Rebels who took home a big win at 67-50.

CHS was led in scoring by Evan Poore with 16, Kade Beeler was held to 12, Ethan Poore had nine, Jacob Williams had seven, Daniel Atkins finished with four and Blaine Caylor finished with two points rounding out the total. The Rebels were led by Sully Fox who dropped in 25 points all in the second half.

The much anticipated second meeting between Claiborne and Cumberland Gap is still on schedule for, February 13, at CHS and the Coach Carl Green Gymnasium dedication will also be held. Two junior varsity games will begin at 4 p.m. with varsity games to immediately follow.