Photo gallery: CHS hosts CGHS

Claiborne High School had a huge night, February 13, on the hardwood as they won all four games against rival Cumberland Gap plus had the gymnasium dedication ceremony officially naming it in honor and memory of Coach Carl R. Green. The Lady Bulldogs junior varsity won 46-19. The Bulldogs boy’s junior varsity won 46-36. Switching over to the varsity games it was the Lady Bulldogs defeating the Lady Panthers, 42-27 and the varsity Bulldogs took down the Panthers in a close one, 60-57. Enjoy the photos and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.