USDA now accepting EQIP applications

The United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is now accepting applications from Tennessee producers and landowners who are interested in implementing conservation practices to improve natural resources on their farm or forest land. Funding is available through the NRCS Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), and the deadline to apply for this funding is March 6.

Submitted eligible applications that are received after March 6 will be considered during a later time and will be processed throughout the fiscal year as needed.

“We accept applications for the EQIP program on a continuous basis, however only applications received by March 6 will be considered for funding this fiscal year,” said Sheldon Hightower, Tennessee NRCS State Conservationist. “EQIP places a priority on water quality, water conservation and promotes soil health practices by offering financial and technical assistance to address these resource concerns on eligible agricultural land.”

EQIP is an incentives program that provides financial assistance for conservation systems such as animal waste management facilities, fencing and water supply development for improved grazing management, riparian protection and wildlife habitat enhancement.

Applications can be taken at all Tennessee NRCS offices and USDA Service Centers. To locate an office near you, please click on this link: USDA Service Center.

Applications MUST be received in your local Service Center by close of business on Friday, March 6, 2020. For Claiborne and Union Counties contact Michael Shoffner at 423-626-3811. ext 112. or visit the office at 2178 Hwy/ 25E, Suite 2, Tazewell, TN 37879.

NRCS continually strives to put conservation planning at the forefront of its programs and initiatives. Conservation plans provide landowners with a comprehensive inventory and assessment of their resources and an appropriate start to improving the quality of soil, water, air, plants and wildlife on their land.

To find out more about EQIP, visit our website at www.tn.nrcs.usda.gov.